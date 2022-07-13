Advertisement

Man charged in rape of Ohio 10-year-old who sought abortion in Indiana, reports say

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media...
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media reports said.(WRDW)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A suspect was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media reports said.

Because of the abortion law in Ohio, which bans abortions after six weeks, the girl had to go to Indiana for an abortion, a story that captured national headlines and got the attention of President Joe Biden.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch and WBNS reported. The arrest happened after police said he confessed to raping the child at least twice.

The rape was reported June 22, and Fuentes was named by the victim this week, WBNS reported.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday, was charged with one count of first-degree rape and was given a $2 million bond. He remains jailed.

The plight of a 10-year-old who had to get an abortion in another state drew the ire of Biden, who said it was an example of an “extreme” abortion restriction in some states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday night following a shooting...
Drug deal southeast of Wichita ends in teen’s death, 3 arrested
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate 17-year-old Jacob Schoby....
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office locates teen considered armed and dangerous
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

Latest News

FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win
Tesla grill
Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas