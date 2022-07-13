Advertisement

NIAR receives $3M grant for advanced manufacturing

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced a $3M grant for the National Institute for Aviation Research...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Institute of Aviation Research received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. U.S Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita Wednesday morning to announce the grant for advanced manufacturing, specifically additive manufacturing technology to NIAR’s portfolio. The additive technology is 3-D printing and grant money will go toward a large 3-D printer.

“What this funding does is enable us to be able to print a metal part, five feet by five feet by seven feet, which really puts us in a unique position within the United States of America to be able to print a part that large,” said NIAR Executive Director John Tomblin.

Sen. Moran said this technology is important in the aviation industry, but also for a variety of other manufacturing processes.

