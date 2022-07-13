Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Panasonic says it will invest several billion dollars in a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas.

According to Nikkei Asia, the plant would supply new high-capacity batteries for Tesla.

The article did not specify the plant’s location, but WDAF in Kansas City reports Johnson County officials have said northeast Kansas is a likely possibility.

We also are working to find out if this is the project connected to the large incentive package for an unnamed business project approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.