Advertisement

Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas

Tesla grill
Tesla grill(Source: MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Panasonic says it will invest several billion dollars in a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas.

According to Nikkei Asia, the plant would supply new high-capacity batteries for Tesla.

The article did not specify the plant’s location, but WDAF in Kansas City reports Johnson County officials have said northeast Kansas is a likely possibility.

We also are working to find out if this is the project connected to the large incentive package for an unnamed business project approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday night following a shooting...
Drug deal southeast of Wichita ends in teen’s death, 3 arrested
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate 17-year-old Jacob Schoby....
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office locates teen considered armed and dangerous
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

Latest News

(FILE)
Kohl’s, Target offering discounts for teachers
Tanganyika Wildlife Park Director Matt Fouts stops by with a little - well, not that little -...
Newstalk: Tanganyika's Burmese python, Ra
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles