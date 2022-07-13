Safe Kids Wichita donates life jackets to enhance safety for children at local pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more than 600 personal floating devices from the Coleman Company, Safe Kids Wichita Area donated to help Wichita Park and Recreation keep children safe at the six public pools it operates.

On Wednesday, Safe Kids donated lifejackets to Wichita Park and Recreation which is expected to use them in its aquatic programs, offering more than 300 swim classes over the summer.

“This donation will help us as we work to ensure water safety and training for anyone in our community who needs it,” said Wichita Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman. “Plus, being able to hand out life jackets will help us encourage recreation on the river, at OJ Watson Park, and other natural waterways, which we always encourage wearing a life jacket on, regardless of swimming skill level.”

You can learn more about the aquatics program at Wichita Park and Recreation centers at Wichita.gov/aquatics.

The effort matches the objective for Safe Kids, spelled out on its website.

“Safe Kids Wichita Area is led by Via Christi Health, which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving our common goal: keeping your kids safe,” a description of the organization says.

