Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced 10 players will not travel to Canada for a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A COVID vaccination is required for travel within and to depart Canada.

Those 10 players are:

  • 2B Whit Merrifield
  • 1B Hunter Dozier
  • OF Michael A. Taylor
  • OF Andrew Benintendi
  • OF Kyle Isbel
  • C Cam Gallagher
  • C MJ Melendez
  • RHP Brad Keller
  • RHP Brady Singer
  • RHP Dylan Coleman

The Royals are scheduled to take on Toronto Thursday and Friday at 6:07 p.m., Saturday at 2:07 p.m. and Sunday at 11:05 a.m.

They said additions to the active roster would be announced at some point prior to Thursday’s game.

