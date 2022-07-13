Advertisement

US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment

Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions. (Source: WTKR, CRANDALL FAMILY, CNN)
By Kelsey Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – A U.S. Coast Guard family had their minivan and a U-Haul full of their belongings stolen on the way to their new assignment.

Matthew Crandall is in the Coast Guard and lives in Tampa, Florida. He and his family were heading to their next duty station in Massachusetts but stopped to get some rest at Norfolk Navy Lodge in Virginia on the way.

That’s when thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.

“We have two daughters that we’re never going to get back the baby books, the footprints, all the stuff that we kept throughout the years of them,” Crandall said.

They took his laptop, passports, his wife’s wedding ring and jewelry – averaging around $30,000.

Crandall and his wife said they are hopeful they will get their things back but have not yet received any updates on the vehicles or their stolen property.

“I’m hoping with Texas plates on the minivan and Washington plates on the U-Haul that a big orange U-Haul box might get noticed by someone on the side of the road. I just want to get the stuff that’s within the car,” Crandall said.

Police and Coast Guard investigators are searching for answers for the Crandalls.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday night following a shooting...
Drug deal southeast of Wichita ends in teen’s death, 3 arrested
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate 17-year-old Jacob Schoby....
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office locates teen considered armed and dangerous
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 11: Job of the Day
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program