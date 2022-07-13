Weather Alert - dangerous heat unfolding for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hotter weather is about to set in for Kansas and it will be very dangerous for much of the state by Friday.

Much of western Kansas should expect highs above 100 for Thursday afternoon with sunny skies and breezy south winds around 25 to 30 mph. Farther east, it will be a day of sunshine with highs in the upper 90s.

We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday due to the extreme heat. Most, if not all of Kansas will see highs above 100 degrees.

A weak front may move in over the weekend (Saturday night) with scattered storm chances returning and temperatures will drop a few degrees by Sunday. Don’t expect a big cool down, but most of the state will be back below 100 to wrap up the weekend.

More dangerous heat is on the way for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hotter. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 100 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 75 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 76 Decreasing clouds.

