Week of July 11: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs for automotive and diesel repair technicians.

MONDAY: Automotive Technician/Mechanic | Starkey Inc | Wichita | $24.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12009629 | Qualifications: •High School degree or equivalent required •Driver’s license with CDL or willing to obtain CDL •ASE certification preferred in one or more of the following areas: Brakes, Heating & Air Conditioning, Suspension & Steering, Automatic Transmission & Transaxle, Engine Performance and Engine Repair | Starkey Inc has seven additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Technician | FedEx Freight, Inc | Wichita | $26.75 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12062250 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma (or GED), preferred •Must have one year experience performing vehicle maintenance or either possess •One or more Medium/Heavy Truck ASE Certifications and Class A CDL preferred •Able to frequently lift components weighing approximately 110 pounds | FedEx Freight, Inc has 34 additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Experienced Service Technicians | Eddy’s Toyota | Wichita | $20.00 - $35.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11726862 | Qualifications: •Must have a Valid Driver’s License and in good standing with DMV •Able to pass a background check •Outstanding oral and written communication skills •MULITIPLE YEARS of Automotive Technician experience •Previous GM experience and certification experience is a PLUS | Eddy’s Toyota has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Fleet Mechanic | Hamilton Trucking Company | Valley Center | $15 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12102813 | Qualifications: • Perform various preventative maintenance tasks and inspections on all fleet equipment • Minimum age of 18 years old • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as required by position and compliance with UNITED safety policies • Operate hand tools • Ability to prioritize and plan work activities to ensure efficient use of time • Frequent bending, kneeling, overhead reaching, grasping, pushing, pulling, exposure to weather | Hamilton Trucking Company has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Equipment Mechanic Specialist | Kansas Department of Transportation (El Dorado) | El Dorado | $20.13-$21.63 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12096181 | Qualifications: •Two years of experience in automotive and/or diesel mechanics to meet the needs of the agency •Valid Driver’s License at time of appointment •Team oriented with one year of lead worker experience •A CDL must be obtained within 90 days of hire and maintained •KDOT will reimburse for the costs associated with obtaining a CDL •Kansas Tax Clearance Certificate required | Kansas Department of Transportation (El Dorado) has four additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

