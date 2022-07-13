Advertisement

Where's Shane? Board and Brush

By Shane Konicki
Jul. 13, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If your kiddos -- or you -- are looking for a place to beat the heat, you may want to head inside to Board and Brush! They’ve got summer opportunities for your kids, and events for parents as well!

We’re out this morning getting the details on all of that, and creating some works of art ourselves! You can find more info on everything going on at Board and Brush at www.boardandbrush.com/wichita.

