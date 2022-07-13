Advertisement

Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles

Skyline of the City of Wichita
Skyline of the City of Wichita(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether happily single or on the hunt for a future spouse, a Zillow report released Tuesday said Wichita, Kansas, is the top location for singles. The report was based on the best mix of available and affordable rental housing and a big enough dating pool for increased opportunities to make new love connections.

According to the report, Wichita is the only metro on the top 10 list with a rent price of less than $1,000. It ranked most affordable when considering the median income of a single person.

Top U.S. metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow:

  • Wichita, KS
  • Austin, TX
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Denver, CO
  • San Antonio, TX

A little over half (51%) of U.S renters report being single and never married. Many of them have lower household incomes compared to the overall population, according to a recent Zillow survey. The real-estate marketplace company said places, where housing dollars can stretch further, may be particularly appealing to singles, especially with national rent prices significantly higher than they were last year.

