Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether happily single or on the hunt for a future spouse, a Zillow report released Tuesday said Wichita, Kansas, is the top location for singles. The report was based on the best mix of available and affordable rental housing and a big enough dating pool for increased opportunities to make new love connections.

According to the report, Wichita is the only metro on the top 10 list with a rent price of less than $1,000. It ranked most affordable when considering the median income of a single person.

Top U.S. metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow:

Wichita, KS

Austin, TX

Milwaukee, WI

Denver, CO

San Antonio, TX

A little over half (51%) of U.S renters report being single and never married. Many of them have lower household incomes compared to the overall population, according to a recent Zillow survey. The real-estate marketplace company said places, where housing dollars can stretch further, may be particularly appealing to singles, especially with national rent prices significantly higher than they were last year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.