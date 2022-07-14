Advertisement

Prairie Creek Elementary School prepares to reopen for first day of school

The school was heavily damaged by a tornado on April 29, 2022.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Prairie Creek Elementary School will return to the building at the beginning of the school year. The school was heavily damaged by a tornado on April 29, 2022. The Andover school district said construction has moved along faster than expected, and students should be back in the classroom by the first day of class.

Surveillance video from the school captured the tornado as it blew out the glass, ripped off a portion of the roof and left behind water damage. The district said most of the carpet had to be replaced as did the entire roof.

“The restoration of course had to happen first. getting everything out when it was really quite a challenge when you think of a full elementary school that just that day had school, all of the belongs, all of the possessions all of the things that were here that had to be boxed and removed in order to even begin the process of putting things back together,” said Richard Bell, executive director of operations for Andover Public Schools.

Bell said the school won’t be completely finished by the start of the year but students will still be able to occupy it. He said the goal is to get everyone back at the school rather than have them spread out throughout the district.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla grill
Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas
KU study finds masks slow spread of COVID-19
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Latest News

Prairie Creek Elementary School
Prairie Creek Elementary School to reopen for first day of school
The Wichita Open teed off at the Crestview Country Club in east Wichita on Thursday.
Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to help raise funds for tornado victims
On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a...
Andover’s tornado recovery committee meets for the first time
The Andover YMCA took a direct hit during Friday evening's tornado on April 29, 2022.
Andover YMCA employees share stories of survival, heroism from April 29 tornado