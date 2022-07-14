Prairie Creek Elementary School prepares to reopen for first day of school

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Prairie Creek Elementary School will return to the building at the beginning of the school year. The school was heavily damaged by a tornado on April 29, 2022. The Andover school district said construction has moved along faster than expected, and students should be back in the classroom by the first day of class.

Surveillance video from the school captured the tornado as it blew out the glass, ripped off a portion of the roof and left behind water damage. The district said most of the carpet had to be replaced as did the entire roof.

“The restoration of course had to happen first. getting everything out when it was really quite a challenge when you think of a full elementary school that just that day had school, all of the belongs, all of the possessions all of the things that were here that had to be boxed and removed in order to even begin the process of putting things back together,” said Richard Bell, executive director of operations for Andover Public Schools.

Bell said the school won’t be completely finished by the start of the year but students will still be able to occupy it. He said the goal is to get everyone back at the school rather than have them spread out throughout the district.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.