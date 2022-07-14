Advertisement

Police: Colorado murder suspect may be headed to Wichita

Pueblo police say Tyler Mitchell, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a...
Pueblo police say Tyler Mitchell, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old, may be headed to Wichita.(Pueblo, Co. Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted for first-degree murder out of Colorado may be headed to Wichita.

The Pueblo Police Department said a warrant was issued for Tyler Jordan Mitchell on July 13. Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Mitchell is a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5′08, and approximately 140 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm that states “Est. 1989″. Police say his right arm is deformed, and he usually keeps it in a shoulder sling.

Police said Mitchell is frequently seen on the northside of Pueblo but may be en route to the Wichita, Kansas area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler J. Mitchell, please contact the Pueblo Police Department (719-553-2502), or your local law enforcement agency right away. If you would rather make an anonymous tip, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. A successful tip submitted through Crime Stoppers, that leads to Mitchell’s arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward. Mitchell should be considered dangerous and do not approach him.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla grill
Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas
KU study finds masks slow spread of COVID-19
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Latest News

Rural Kansans are among those ready to benefit from an affordable broadband internet program
Kansas to receive $83.5 mill to expand high-speed internet access
A partnership with Wichita Public Schools and the city's public library provides students'...
Wichita school district, public library partner to provide students access to eBooks
Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Norton Police warn of utility payment scam