Police: Colorado murder suspect may be headed to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted for first-degree murder out of Colorado may be headed to Wichita.

The Pueblo Police Department said a warrant was issued for Tyler Jordan Mitchell on July 13. Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Mitchell is a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5′08, and approximately 140 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm that states “Est. 1989″. Police say his right arm is deformed, and he usually keeps it in a shoulder sling.

Police said Mitchell is frequently seen on the northside of Pueblo but may be en route to the Wichita, Kansas area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler J. Mitchell, please contact the Pueblo Police Department (719-553-2502), or your local law enforcement agency right away. If you would rather make an anonymous tip, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. A successful tip submitted through Crime Stoppers, that leads to Mitchell’s arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward. Mitchell should be considered dangerous and do not approach him.

