Dangerous heat is back and will stay for a while

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another nice and quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. However, later today promises to be hotter as highs approach 100 degrees.

A stronger breeze from the south today and tomorrow will help cool us off from time to time. Even though the humidity will remain relatively low on Friday, actual temperatures will climb to 105 degrees in spots and outdoor exposure should be limited during the afternoon.

A weak cold front this weekend may produce a few storms on Saturday (night) and cool us off a few degrees on Sunday, but temperatures will remain several degrees above average.

Dangerous, long-lasting heat looks likely next week as every day could climb into the triple digits. In addition to possible record-setting high temperatures, the forecast also looks storm-free.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hotter. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 100.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 101. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 97. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 98. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 104. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 98. Mostly sunny.

