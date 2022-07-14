Advertisement

Family of Kansas woman killed in Amtrak crash files lawsuit

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were among four who died from their injuries in Monday's Amtrak train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of 58-year-old Rachelle Cook, of DeSoto, Kan., who was killed in a train derailment in rural north-central Missouri, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against those they say are responsible for her death.

The crash near Mendon, Mo., on June 27, 2022. The Amtrack Southwest Chief crashed into a dump truck on the railroad track while reportedly traveling nearly 90 miles per hour. The truck toppled on its side and skidded to a stop. The driver died. Three people on the train died, and more than 100 others were injured.

According to the lawsuit, Cook had just boarded the train in Kansas City with her sister, mother and daughter. They were headed to Chicago when the accident happened. All four women were seriously injured, but Cook and her sister died from their injuries.

The lawsuit names MS Contracting LLC, BNSF Railway Co. and Mariano Rodriguez, a BNSF employee, for the wrongful death of Cook and for the injuries to her mother and adult daughter.

GoFundMe for family of Kim and Rachelle Cook

The lawsuit claims BNSF failed to adequately inspect and maintain the track and the crossing; failed to cut back overgrown vegetation that blocked motorists’ view of oncoming trains; failed to make safety improvements (adding gates, bells and lights); failed to correct the loose gravel at the crossing and failed to pave the crossing.

According to the lawsuit, in 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation allocated $400,000 in funding for the installation of lights, gates and roadway improvement, but BNSF let those federal and state tax dollars funds go unused and made no improvements.

The dump truck driver was working for MS Contracting, LLC at the time of the accident. The lawsuit accuses MS Contracting of failing to operate the dump truck with reasonable care; failing to adequately train, test and supervise their driver; failing to enact and enforce policies and procedures to ensure safe driving; and failing to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming train.

The lawsuit claims that BNSF Roadmaster Mariano Rodriguez was responsible for various sections of BNSF’s right of way (the tracks and the area around the tracks). He’s accused of carelessness and negligence, which led to the deadly accident, according to the lawsuit.

