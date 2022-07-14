Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mary Alice Hoss-Jones, the grandmother of Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, said Ava and her mother, Amy Jones, are bringing on their own more than a week after being struck as pedestrians on a sidewalk in Louisville.

Mary Alice is the mother of Trey Jones, who was killed when a car driven by Michael Hurley hit the family, including Ava’s younger brother, while they were in Louisville for Ava’s summer basketball tournament. Hurley is due in court to face charges related to the accident; he told authorities at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn.

Ava and Amy were on ventilators as they recovered from the accident after initially being hospitalized in critical condition. Ava is expected to make a full recovery while Amy will recover, but not fully, according to family. Ava’s brother sustained minor injuries.

“Amy mouthed ‘Thank you’ to one of the night nurses last night,” Mary Alice wrote on Facebook. “The nurse had to leave the room to pull herself together. So many lives have been impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

