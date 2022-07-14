Advertisement

Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own

Ava Jones and her mother continue to recover after the family was struck by a vehicle while...
Ava Jones and her mother continue to recover after the family was struck by a vehicle while standing on the sidewalk in Louisville, Ky. Jones' father died from his injuries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mary Alice Hoss-Jones, the grandmother of Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, said Ava and her mother, Amy Jones, are bringing on their own more than a week after being struck as pedestrians on a sidewalk in Louisville.

Mary Alice is the mother of Trey Jones, who was killed when a car driven by Michael Hurley hit the family, including Ava’s younger brother, while they were in Louisville for Ava’s summer basketball tournament. Hurley is due in court to face charges related to the accident; he told authorities at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn.

Ava and Amy were on ventilators as they recovered from the accident after initially being hospitalized in critical condition. Ava is expected to make a full recovery while Amy will recover, but not fully, according to family. Ava’s brother sustained minor injuries.

“Amy mouthed ‘Thank you’ to one of the night nurses last night,” Mary Alice wrote on Facebook. “The nurse had to leave the room to pull herself together. So many lives have been impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla grill
Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas
KU study finds masks slow spread of COVID-19
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them on...
Brother provides update on Nickerson family members hit by car in Louisville
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Latest News

The planned project is expected to create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of...
Panasonic plant coming to Kansas
The Sun Ninja promises its sand-free beach blanket keeps you from taking the sand home with you.
Does It Work? The Sun Ninja
Chris Steincamp
Man reunited with K-State fraternity ring nearly 30 years after losing it in Austrian Alps
A Wichita man is reunited with a ring he lost in the Austrian Alps nearly 30 years ago.
Man reunited with K-State fraternity ring nearly 30 years after losing it in Austrian Alps