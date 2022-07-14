The heat is here to stay with only slight chances for rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will get even hotter on Friday with much of Kansas likely seeing highs well above 100 degrees, so please exercise caution if working outdoors in the hottest hours of the day.

Skies will be mostly clear to start the day, then with sunshine in the afternoon, we will heat up to above 100 degrees. It will be a bit breezy with south winds over central and south central Kansas.

A front will be coming into the area on Saturday, but most of Kansas still looks very hot. Highs will once again be up near 100, but it may be a little less hot for northern Kansas as the front comes through. Chances for scattered storms will return, especially for northern Kansas. Timing looks like it will be evening and into the overnight.

Sunday doesn’t cool down much as highs will remain in the upper 90s with sunshine.

Next week, a dangerous heat wave is unfolding for the area. Highs most days will be near 100, but one day in particular stands out. Tuesday could have highs between 105-112 for most of the state. Please use caution in the days ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Sat: High: 101 Becoming mostly sunny; a few overnight storms.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 106 Low: 75 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

