Homebuyers gain advantage as inflation impacts mortgage rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Consumer Price Index rose to 9.1 percent from a year ago as inflation in the U.S. surges to a new, four-decade high.

The housing market is one place the effects are visible, not just prices, but mortgage rates as well. Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with a local realtor who explained homebuyers are gaining an advantage, the reverse of what we’ve recently seen in the Wichita area. Mortgage rates have increased. Last July, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages were around 2.9 percent. As of last week, the 30-year-rate is 5.3 percent and likely will push higher because of the latest inflation report.

An example of the current situation is a house for sale near 13th Street North and Rock Road that’s been on the market for three months. Realtor Nancy Shih said the five-bedroom home in a desirable, northeast Wichita neighborhood would have sold quickly last year when the market favored the seller.

“Right now, I think buyers have time to shop around,” Shih said.

Analysts said gas prices played a major role in June’s spike in the Consumer Price Index, rising 9.1 percent year-over-year.

“Back at the height of the Russian-Ukrainian situation, crude oil prices were in the $120 to $130 range per barrel. Looking at them today, we’re down to $95 a barrel. That’s a significant drop and we’ve seen some of that reflected in gas prices,” said AAA (Triple-A) Kansas Spokesperson Shawn Steward.

Gas prices are down from the highs in June, but it’s unclear if the downward trend will continue.

“Hopefully we’re starting to see the beginning of a larger decline,” Steward said. “We’ll have to watch that through the rest of the summer.”

At the home for sale near 13th and Rock Road, Shih said she’s already lowered the asking price but many are no longer rushing to buy houses.

“The average pricing in Wichita is around $230,000. That’s the average market,” she said. “So, anything that’s reasonable, if your price right, you will find a buyer because I always tell my seller, we don’t need multiple offers. We only need one good,, solid buyer for your one house.”

