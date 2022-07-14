Kansas to receive $83.5 mill to expand high-speed internet access

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday announced the availability of more than $80 million to expand high-speed internet service in Kansas. Federal coronavirus relief funds are expected to connect more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses with high-speed internet in service areas where, the treasury department said, “there is a demonstrated need.”

The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects. The treasury department said the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) provides money “to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency.”

“These broadband investments through the American Rescue Plan will help lay the foundation to ensure that every American household and small business has access to affordable, high-speed internet,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “Treasury commends Kansas for using this funding to bring high-speed internet access to areas where there is demonstrated need and to reduce broadband bills for low-income families.”

With funding approved for Kansas, the treasury department said a competitive grant program, the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program, “will contribute to bridging the digital divide by providing access to reliable high-speed internet connections.”

“CPF dollars will help build reliable infrastructure that is affordable in the areas the program is designed to serve,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.