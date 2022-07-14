Local lab tracking antibodies with COVID cases again on rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, a Wichita lab is tracking antibodies, wanting to know more about how our bodies are responding, not only to vaccinations over time, but COVID infections.

Nearly a year ago, Eyewitness News reported on a local case study on COVID-19 antibodies. Between 30 and 40 people who either were vaccinated or had a COVID infection are participating. Thursday, we learned about some of their preliminary results. As founder of Inflammatory Markers Laboratory in east Wichita, Gordon Ens wanted data when he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of last year.

The lab director for the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory, said his antibody levels exceed 30,000 after being fully vaccinated. With no vaccination and no prior infection, it would below 1,000. Ens said his levels trended down, to about 1,800 by March, but then increased up to more than 3,800. He thinks he may have been exposed to COVID but showed no symptoms.

“What you hope is happening, that whether it’s COVID or whether it’s COVID vaccines, you build up antibodies of t-cells, b-cells that make antibodies. These antibodies last for differing times in different people” Ens explained.

Pattie Speer’s study is different. She didn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and considers herself a COVID long-hauler. She was hospitalized with a COVID infection in September2020. She started participating in the study last May.

“We all assumed that I didn’t have any antibodies at that point, and I still had over 9,000 antibodies,” she said. “So, that was really interesting to me.”

The data showed that Speer’s antibody levels increased after getting a flu shot and nearly tripled after getting COVID-19 for a second time in February.

“I don’t feel quite as invincible, but I feel fairly protected and I really do believe in natural immunity,” she said.

Ens hopes the data helps participants like Speer know more about their health.

“The hope here is that we can help provide the awareness that you need to take better care of yourself and you need to think ‘anti-inflammatory,’” he said.

