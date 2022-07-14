Advertisement

Nordstrom Rack coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Jul. 14, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nordstrom Rack is coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita.

Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond.

Strong said construction and preparations will continue through 2023, with a prospective opening date in the summer of 2023.

