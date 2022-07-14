Nordstrom Rack coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nordstrom Rack is coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita.
Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond.
Strong said construction and preparations will continue through 2023, with a prospective opening date in the summer of 2023.
