Nordstrom Rack coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nordstrom Rack is coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita.

Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond.

Strong said construction and preparations will continue through 2023, with a prospective opening date in the summer of 2023.

