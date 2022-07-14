Norton Police warn of utility payment scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Norton Police Department says it has received reports of a scam involving utility payments.

Citizens have reported that they’ve received automated telephone calls, threatening that the City of Norton will shut off power if they do not provide payment within the next 30 minutes.

Police wrote on Facebook that the City of Norton does not make automated calls regarding utility payments.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the City at 785-877-5000 or the Norton Police Department at 785-877-5010.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.