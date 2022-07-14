Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Mark Arts open enrollment

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re heading out to Mark Arts! Open Enrollment for upcoming classes for youth and adults started this week, and today we’re out getting a look at some of the options!

This morning we’ll be out doing some printmaking and some painting! You can find more information on those classes, and scholarship info, at markartsks.com or call 316-634-2787.

