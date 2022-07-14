Advertisement

Wichita school district, public library partner to provide students access to eBooks

A partnership with Wichita Public Schools and the city's public library provides students' access to eBooks.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools and the city’s public library teamed up to expand students’ learning-material access. At the end of this month, parents of middle-and-high-school students will be able to “opt in” for a Wichita Public Library eCard.

Students will get a card and access eBooks and audio books at the public library. They can also get help building a resume and looking for jobs and will have access to online research databases.

“Wichita Public Library subscribes to dozens of research databases that provide scholarly articles to help enhance research on different topics for any school project,” Wichita Public Library Communications Specialist Sean Jones explained.

When parents opt-in during enrollment, students’ school identification cards will serve as the public library ID cards.

