1 killed in Cowley County crash involving asphalt milling machine

One person died from their injuries in a Cowley County crash involving an asphalt milling machine.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Thursday afternoon crash near Arkansas City in Cowley County involving a passenger vehicle and an asphalt milling machine. The Cowley County Sheriff’s reported US-166 closing at the Cowley State Fishing Lake to the east and 141st Road (Cowley 1) to the west after the crash reported a little after 3 p.m. in a construction zone.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather details on what led up to the crash.

