Campaign 2022: Kansas constitutional amendment special

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an issue that’s divided Americans for decades. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, this August, Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights. Your decision on an amendment to the state constitution could determine how Kansas lawmakers move forward with further restrictions to abortion rights.

Sedgwick County explained the amendment in relaying information about the Aug. 2 special election held in conjunction with the primary election.

“A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion,” Sedgwick County explained. A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion.”

Eyewitness News puts it all in focus to help you make an informed decision in the Campaign 2022 voter guide. If you missed the special Thursday night.

