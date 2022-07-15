Advertisement

Concerned community members in Pratt call for medical center CEO to step down

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - A crowd in Pratt gathered outside the community’s hospital Thursday night, concerned about the future. They gathered at a public meeting to discuss what they’re calling a problem for the town.

Those in attendance are calling for the current CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center to step down from the position following claims of unfair treatment. They worry they will lose medical providers if something isn’t done. Community members said they want to give a voice to the medical center’s staff.

“Your doctors are at risk of being fired and we’re going to lose a lot of good people, a lot of good nurses,” Pratt resident Yadira Pedroza said. “And it’s going to financially hurt this town.”

Through a Facebook group called “Pratt Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” people came together to organize Thursday’s gathering. Eyewitness News reached out to the hospital and to some of the board members, but as of late Thursday night, we haven’t received a response.

