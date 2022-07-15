Dodge City, Garden City police warn of fake Facebook post

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department and Garden City Police Department are warning residents about a fake Facebook post circulating in social media groups.

The post claims that a woman, impersonating a nurse, stole a baby from the Dodge City hospital and that a 27-year-old mother is seeking to be reunited with her son. The post also shows a photo of what appears to be a surveillance photo of a woman carrying a baby.

Dodge City police said they have had no reports of a baby stolen from the local hospital. Garden City police said the post is also circulating in its community, and “has appeared in groups across the country - just another way to cause panic and scam people. Stay vigilant, everyone!”

