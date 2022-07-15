Dodge City Police say claim of stolen baby not true

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Facebook post claiming a woman impersonating a nurse stole a baby from a Dodge City hospital circulated this week, but Police say they’ve received no report of such an incident.

The post claimed a woman was caught on camera stealing a 2-day-old baby born to a 27-year-old first-time mother. The post claimed the woman was “on the loose” but police refuted the claim.

