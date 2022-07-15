Firefighters help keep cattle cool in Ellis County

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department shared photos of firefighters cooling off cattle after a hauler broke down on Thursday.

The police department said 71 head of cattle were on board the hauler and hadn’t had water since earlier that morning.

As temperatures soared up to 107 degrees in the area, the police department said crews hosed down the cows to keep them cool during the sweltering heat.

The cattle were fine and made it to their final destination in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

