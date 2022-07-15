Advertisement

Firefighters help keep cattle cool in Ellis County

The Ellis Police Department shared photos of firefighters keeping the cattle cool after a hauler broke down on Thursday, July 15, 2022.(Ellis Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department shared photos of firefighters cooling off cattle after a hauler broke down on Thursday.

The police department said 71 head of cattle were on board the hauler and hadn’t had water since earlier that morning.

As temperatures soared up to 107 degrees in the area, the police department said crews hosed down the cows to keep them cool during the sweltering heat.

The cattle were fine and made it to their final destination in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

