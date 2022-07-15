Advertisement

Garden City Public Schools unveils Wi-Fi on buses

When Garden City students return to school in August, they'll have access to free Wi-Fi on...
When Garden City students return to school in August, they'll have access to free Wi-Fi on their school buses.(Garden City Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City students will return to school in mid-August with new technology on their school buses. The district now has Wi-Fi hotspots on all of its buses on Thursday.

“If you have a child who rides the bus to school, there’s no excuse now for them not doing homework on those long trips. The connections are now available to any student who wishes to use their time to do homework on the bus to be connected to the internet,” said the district, pointing out students who have to travel long distances, to games or other school-related activities.

The district said its iPads will connect to the WiFi just as if they are in a classroom at school. Filter and access settings are also in place in accordance with the school district’s policy and managed by the district’s technology department.

WiFi on the school buses was made possible through Emergency Connectivity Funding, which also provides dollars for connectivity for remote learning.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual-harassment allegation
Ava Jones and her mother continue to recover after the family was struck by a vehicle while...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder

Latest News

Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover is closed for the rest of the year after the...
Prairie Creek Elementary School prepares to reopen for first day of school
A partnership with Wichita Public Schools and the city's public library provides students'...
Wichita school district, public library partner to provide students access to eBooks
Stuff the Bus
First Student holds 'Stuff the Bus' event
Stuff the Bus event in Wichita Kansas, organized by First Student.
First student employees hold ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ event to benefit Wichita students, teachers