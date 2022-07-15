KDHE warns of West Nile risks in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas health officials have issued a high-risk warning for the West Nile virus for several parts of the state. The warnings are for the north-central, south-central, northeast and southeast regions.

Northwest and southwest Kansas are at moderate risk for the virus.

West Nile is most often spread to people through mosquito bites. About one in five people infected develop a fever or other symptoms.

