KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers.

Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they helped a KHP trooper in a struggle with a man in the road near Kansas Highway 42 (K-42) and Interstate 235.

Rayl recounted how events unfolded when he stopped to help until more assistance could get to the scene to subdue the man fighting with the trooper.

“When I was driving up to the scene, I seen the trooper in the middle of the street and they were really getting after it,” Rayl said. “I pulled over and there were a couple other guys that pulled over.”

Rayl said he tried to get a hold of the man fighting the trooper and in the process of trying to pull him by his arm, the man bit him.

Rayl said his adrenaline kicked in and, despite needing medical treatment from the bite that included a three-hour wait in an emergency room and a couple shots, he doesn’t regret his decision to step in.

“That’s the way I’m wired. I would stop and help anybody,” Rayl said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.