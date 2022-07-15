Advertisement

Man arrested on child sex crimes after 5-year pursuit

Donquez Jones.
Donquez Jones.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted since 2016 for child sex crimes was arrested this week and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

An arrest warranted was issued for Donquez Jones on Aug. 23, 2016. According to a Sedgwick County spokesperson, the deputy assigned the warrant continuously searched for Jones, but Jones evaded arrest.

Within the past week, authorities received a tip that led to Jones being apprehended in southeast Wichita. Jones was booked on a charge of criminal sodomy with a minor.

