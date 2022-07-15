Advertisement

Pratt Regional Medical Center announces CEO termination

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after a group of Pratt residents gathered to raise concerns about the town hospital and its CEO, including fear of losing well-respected doctors and nurses, the Pratt Regional Medical Center (PRMC) Board of Directors on Friday announced the termination of CEO Darrell Lavender and plans to move on in the search for his replacement.

The medical center board of directors composed a letter to hospital employees announcing its wish “to address the recent controversy concerning PRMC.”

“After 25 years plus of administration under one CEO and that retirement, we hired a new CEO with a different perspective and style than his predecessor. Our current CEO was chosen after months of interviews with involvement of hospital and medical staff. Change is very difficult and this one was for so many,” the board explained in its letter.

The board said over the last six months, it met with PRMC doctors, administrators, staff and community members “to understand and work through tensions that arose during this transition.”

“There has been much controversy, many rumors, and misunderstanding while the Board has worked through this process. We thank the community for your patience and understanding during this period,” the board said. “A decision has been made to move forward with the search for a new CEO. Mr. Lavender will be leaving PRMC, and an interim CEO will be named until a new CEO has been chosen.”

The board went on to address challenges in describing healthcare as “a rapidly changing landscape.”

In its letter, the board also thanked Lavender for his efforts and expressed appreciation and admiration for hospital employees and doctors “for standing behind this marvelous institution.”

“The Board and staff intend to begin the search for a new CEO immediately and again request the community’s patience in the process,” the board concluded in its letter.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

