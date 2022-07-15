Sedgwick County holds COVID vaccination clinic for youngest children Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for the youngest children eligible to receive it.

The no-cost clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central.

SCHD will administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also make an appointment by calling 316-660-7361.

