Advertisement

Sedgwick County holds COVID vaccination clinic for youngest children Saturday

Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday...
Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for the youngest children eligible to receive it.(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for the youngest children eligible to receive it.

The no-cost clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central.

SCHD will administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also make an appointment by calling 316-660-7361.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual-harassment allegation
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Ava Jones and her mother continue to recover after the family was struck by a vehicle while...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder

Latest News

Mosquito
KDHE warns of West Nile risks in Kansas
A crowd in Pratt gathered in support of local health professionals, call for hospital CEO to...
Pratt Regional Medical Center announces CEO termination
A crowd in Pratt gathered in support of local health professionals, call for hospital CEO to...
Concerned community members in Pratt call for medical center CEO to step down
Dr. Gordon Ens
COVID-19 study releases preliminary results