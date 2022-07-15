Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for new Wichita Baseball Museum

Members of the Wichita City Council and the community gathered Friday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium for a ribbon cutting for the new Wichita Baseball Museum.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Council members and members of the community helped celebrate the opening of the new Wichita Baseball Museum, located inside Riverfront Stadium at 275 S. McLean Blvd.

The museum features trivia and historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress (NBC), along with preserved components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

“We are excited to share local baseball history with the entire community,” said Jane Schwechheimer, General Partner of the Wichita Wind Surge and President of the Schwechheimer Family Foundation. “One of Lou’s greatest wishes was to provide inspiration for children through baseball. The Wichita Baseball Museum will be a destination for gathering, learning and fun. Our extended Wind Surge family continues to be committed to Lou’s vision and to Wichita.”

Approximately $1.8 million was spent on the construction of the museum, including the infrastructure, interior and curation.

Admission to the Museum is free. Rental fees for group events will help cover the costs of operating the not-for-profit museum. Visitors are welcome to tour the Museum Monday – Friday during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when events are not being held. Groups of 20 or more may book private tours after hours through the Museum website www.wichitabaseballmuseum.com Please call (316) 221-8000 in advance to ensure the facility is open and available for tours.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

