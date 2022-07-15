Advertisement

Weather alert day: Heat index approaching 110 degrees

Dangerous heat across Kansas.
Dangerous heat across Kansas.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas as temperatures climb to 100-105 degrees and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel as hot as 110. Please limit outdoor exposure between noon and 5 p.m., and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

Saturday will be another scorcher with afternoon temperatures around the century mark and a heat index close to 105 degrees before small changes move-in for the second half of the weekend.

A weak cold front moving through the state this weekend may produce a few storms on Saturday (night) and cool us off a few degrees on Sunday, but temperatures will remain several degrees above average.

Dangerous, long-lasting heat looks likely next week as every day could climb into the triple digits. Tuesday will (most likely) be another weather alert day as actual temperatures reach 105-110 degrees! In addition to possible record-setting high temperatures, the forecast also looks storm-free.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm breeze. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 101.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 97. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 107. Mostly sunny and very hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 98. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

