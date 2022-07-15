Weekend storm chance may cool some areas down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the midst of a heat wave here in Kansas, we may see some temporary relief from a front dropping in over the weekend. Scattered storms will develop and move across mainly central and northern Kansas, but even a few storms could push into south central Kansas into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be up near or in the low 100s again Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the south and may gust up to 20-25 mph.

A few stronger storms may kick out winds of 50-60 mph, but severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale.

As the rain chances fade, the heat builds up once again. Early next week, highs will be near 100 and should go well above 100 on Tuesday, so we’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the extreme heat.

Please be careful out there in the midst of a long duration heat event. This will continue through month’s end.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; few showers and storms. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 76.

Sun: High: 97 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 106 Low: 74 Sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 77 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

