What your vote means: Kansas constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ballot language can be confusing. In fact, a study of ballot language in 2017 estimated a person would require a graduate level education to read and fully understand the language used on ballots that year. That study didn’t look at the Kansas constitutional amendment ballot question, but Eyewitness News wants to helps voters understand what your vote means.

Let’s start with a little bit of history. The Kansas constitution does not mention abortion at all, but the state supreme court holds that the language within it does guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. Currently, with restrictions, abortion is legal in the state of Kansas.

A vote “yes” on the state constitutional amendment question does not change that. A vote “no” does not change that. A vote “yes” does not ban abortion. A vote “no” does not ban abortion.

A “no” vote means you don’t want any changes made to the state constitution. The state’s constitution will remain as it is right now if more voters vote “no” than vote “yes.” A woman’s right to have an abortion would stay in place, as would the current restrictions and stipulations in the state that must be met in order to legally have an abortion in Kansas.

If more Kansans vote “yes” on August 2, here’s what will change: The state’s constitution will be amended to read that it does not guarantee a woman’s right to have an abortion. A “yes” vote will give legislators the power to pass laws regarding abortion. A “yes” vote does not set guidelines or stipulations about what that means.

For example, if passed, state legislators could ban abortion outright...or they could make abortion legal without any restrictions. Either way, it would not require a vote from Kansans in order for the law to pass.

A vote “yes” would also amend the constitution to read that the government is not required to provide funding for abortions. Currently public funding is available for abortions to save a mother’s life or in the case of rape or incest.

Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion related matters since Roe v. Wade was struck down last month. Four other states will put abortion questions to voters this year, including California, Vermont, Montana and Kentucky.

