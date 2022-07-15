Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Getting flexible with Barre and Brews

This fun pop-up event will have you lifting, toning, and burning. And, it's conveniently located next to some delicious brews at Central Standard Brewing.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to get out and sweat. But we’re not talking about the sweltering temperatures outside.

This morning, Shane Konicki was indoors at Central Standard Brewing for Barre and Brews!

It takes place on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is event is FREE. You can find more info at www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-brews-tickets-372887826527.

