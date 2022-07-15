Where’s Shane? Getting flexible with Barre and Brews

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to get out and sweat. But we’re not talking about the sweltering temperatures outside.

This morning, Shane Konicki was indoors at Central Standard Brewing for Barre and Brews!

This fun pop up event will have you lifting, toning, and burning while being conveniently located next to some delicious brews at Central Standard.

It takes place on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is event is FREE. You can find more info at www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-brews-tickets-372887826527.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.