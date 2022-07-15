Wichita Police seeking information on drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that happened on June 18 in the 100 block of E. Aley Way.

At around 9:15 that evening, Wichita Police officers responded to a drive by in the 100 block of E. Aley Way and discovered shell casings of two different calibers. Surveillance video was collected that shows a silver convertible speeding away east on Aley Way from Park Pl. before going off screen, when several gunshots are heard.

Detectives are seeking to identify the occupants of the vehicle. Surveillance footage is available on the Crime Stoppers YouTube page here: https://youtu.be/mKzptSv8zUA

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

