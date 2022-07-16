3 charged in deadly shooting southeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Brian Youngman are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-yar-old Donovan Graves. Earlier this week, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the violent crime stemmed from a drug deal. Griffin and Baugh are also charged with attempted aggravated robbery. Youngman faces an additional charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

The DA’s office said the three charged in Graves’ death are each held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.