Advertisement

3 charged in deadly shooting southeast of Wichita

Three people arrested in the July 11 deadly shooting of Donovan Graves, southeast of Wichita,...
Three people arrested in the July 11 deadly shooting of Donovan Graves, southeast of Wichita, heard formal charges against them in Sedgwick County District Court.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Brian Youngman are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-yar-old Donovan Graves. Earlier this week, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the violent crime stemmed from a drug deal. Griffin and Baugh are also charged with attempted aggravated robbery. Youngman faces an additional charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

The DA’s office said the three charged in Graves’ death are each held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual-harassment allegation
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Ava Jones and her mother continue to recover after the family was struck by a vehicle while...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder

Latest News

Bullseye Bins is a liquidation store growing in popularity in Derby, Kansas.
‘Bullseye Bins’ in Derby among liquidation stores gaining popularity
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ
The Kansas Department of Transportation said it adjusts the hours of some of its workers during...
KDOT adjusts hours to employees beat the heat
Power 93.5
Community members respond to sexual assault allegations against well-known DJ