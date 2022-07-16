Advertisement

8 vehicles damaged or destroyed in N. Wichita fire

The Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a fire...
The Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a fire behind a commercial building in the 3700 block of North Old Lawrence Road.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A captain with the Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a Friday night fire reported about 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Old Lawrence Road, in north Wichita.

The initial call reported a building fire. When crews arrived at the scene they found several vehicles on fire behind a commercial building. Explosions from that fire were to tires and possibly an empty gas tank. There were no injuries in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

