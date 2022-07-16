‘Bullseye Bins’ in Derby among liquidation stores gaining popularity

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - As inflation drives up prices, retailer are facing another issue: too much merchandise. Major retailers are beginning to mark down prices on some items, but are also unloading those extra items to overstock businesses.

In Derby, Bullseye Bins is one of several local liquidation stores that sell items that may have been returned or are simply overstocked. They’re gaining popularity among bargain hunters.

Lindsey Glenn supplies the treasures at Bullseye Bins as the store’s owner. When she shares the treasure, shoppers flock to her store.

“It’s really like buying a giant mystery box every single week because we don’t know what we’re getting until it gets here,” she said.

Like many liquidation stores, Glenn buys truckloads of overstock items from places like Amazon and Target.

“Little brown boxes have treasures in them,” she said. “

Recently, a customer found a Samsung phone in one of the boxes.

Since opening Bullseye Bins in October, the store has sold about 8,000 items each week.

“We’re definitely in the volume business. We’re not making a lot of money off of a $5 price point. However, I am trying to keep prices as low as possible,” Glenn said. “My costs are going up but I’m doing everything I can to keep the prices from going up because I know that’s a real strain that everyone is feeling right now.”

Bullseye Bin customer Shanan Gregory said shopping at the liquidation store gives her the chance to buy products she usually wouldn’t and try them out.

“It’s kind of fun,” she said. “It’s a bunch of stuff you don’t need, but you really, really want.”

Glenn said she hopes shoppers know there are ore options to find a deal.

“A lot of people think that the best deal that you can get is waiting for Prime Day or looking for coupons online, and there are better deals to be found at outlet stores, at liquidation stores, at bins stores like this,” she said. “YOu do just ahve to be willing to look.”

