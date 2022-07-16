Dangerous Heat Wave- continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather pattern is stuck. It doesn’t look like we will have any significant changes in that weather pattern through the end of the month. This means the hot and mainly dry weather will continue across Kansas.

Factor in the humidity and it will feel oppressive the next two weeks. Actual high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 108 over the next 10 days, while the heat index will be even higher. There is a chance of showers and storms this evening and tonight, mainly for western and northern Kansas. A few of the stronger storms may produce 50-60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. High temperatures this afternoon will range form the mid 90s to 108. A heat advisory goes into effect at 1pm and continues through 8pm this evening. The hottest day over the next seven, looks to be Tuesday with high temperatures reaching 106 in Wichita and near 110 across western Kansas.

While the heat continues, so will the dry weather pattern with only limited chances of a passing shower or storm (mainly across western Kansas) through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Heat Advisory 1-8 P.M.***

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 104.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers and storms after midnight. Wind: SW/N 10-15; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Mon: High: 98 Sunny.

Tue: High: 106 Low: 74 Sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 77 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 77 Sunny, breezy.

