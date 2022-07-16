Advertisement

Douglas Co. officials search for missing swimmer at Clinton Lake

Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: August Ruidsell - Lawrence Kansas Times)(August Ruidsell - Lawrence Kansas Times)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a man who was last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday afternoon, July 16, officials were alerted to a swimmer who had gone missing at Clinton Lake.

As of 4 p.m., the officials said several agencies in the county are looking for a missing man who was last seen swimming at the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has several boats involved in the search effort as well as other agencies’ water crafts - including the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical and Consolidated Fire District 1 of Douglas Co.

A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter has also been seen flying over the lake searching for the missing man.

This is a developing story.

