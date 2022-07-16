Hot again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue Sunday as the summer heatwave will likely last through the entire week ahead.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible across the state tonight. Activity will begin over western Kansas and then spread east through the night. The overall threat of any severe weather will remain low.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s.

The heat will intensify for the start of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 on Monday.

Tuesday could be the hottest day in several years for many locations as highs are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees.

Highs will remain near 100 statewide through the rest of the week and likely into the start of next week too. Rain chances also appear low for the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and storms possible late. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 77

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then sunny. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70

Mon: High: 97 Sunny.

Tue: High: 106 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 78 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

