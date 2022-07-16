Advertisement

KDOT adjusts hours to employees beat the heat

The Kansas Department of Transportation said it adjusts the hours of some of its workers during...
The Kansas Department of Transportation said it adjusts the hours of some of its workers during the summer to keep them healthy as it gets hotter.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat doesn’t stop workers with the Kansas Department of Transportation from doing their jobs, it just means they may have to start a little earlier. On Memorial Day, KDOT switched to its summertime hours. During these new hours, workers come in and leave an hour earlier to avoid as much heat as possible.

Now KDOT is holding weekly safety meetings to ensure workers recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion. They also emphasize worker safety, make ice and Gatorade available and encourage breaks.

“When a crew is working together, some are more adapted to working outside in the heat, others are not, so we all have to watch each other to take care of ourselves,” said Kevin Zimmer, a KDOT engineer in the Hays area.

The summer hours will last until Labor Day but are flexible if the heat continues.

