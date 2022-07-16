KWCH top stories for the week of July 10-16

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some of the top local, state and national stories for the week of July 10-16:

Local

A former Wichita radio personality shared his story after he said he was sexually harassed in the workplace by a well-known fellow DJ on 93.5 FM. Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News learned Greg “The Hitman” Williams has been taken off the air as the station investigates.

Greg “The Hitman” Williams denies the allegation made by a now former fellow Power 93.5 FM DJ, Johnny “Koolout” Starks. In a Facebook post still getting a lot of attention, Starks shared his story accusing Williams of inappropriate behavior and the company he worked for firing him unfairly.

It’s a crime that happened in 2014. McNeal was accused of beating and raping Letitia Davis, and then setting her on fire. Minutes after the jury’s verdict, Davis’ father, Jeffrey Donnelly, said the verdict, which came back in less than six hours, gave the family a little bit of closure. Something they have been waiting on for nearly eight years.

Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.

An arrest warranted was issued for Donquez Jones on Aug. 23, 2016. According to a Sedgwick County spokesperson, the deputy assigned the warrant continuously searched for Jones, but Jones evaded arrest.

Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond.

Ava and Amy were on ventilators as they recovered from the accident after initially being hospitalized in critical condition. Ava is expected to make a full recovery while Amy will recover, but not fully, according to Ava’s older brother, Hunter.

According to the report, Wichita is the only metro on the top 10 list with a rent price of less than $1,000. It ranked most affordable when considering the median income of a single person.

Country music legend Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. and conclude November 19 in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena.

Students will get a card and access eBooks and audio books at the public library. They can also get help building a resume and looking for jobs and will have access to online research databases.

In Derby, Bullseye Bins is one of several local liquidation stores that sell items that may have been returned or are simply overstocked. They’re gaining popularity among bargain hunters.

Footage from the family’s Ring doorbell shows neighbor Jared Cerullo trying to enter the Kuller’s home to rescue their pets. He wasn’t able to do so as fire engulfed the home.

The museum features trivia and historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress (NBC), along with preserved components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

U.S Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita Wednesday morning to announce the grant for advanced manufacturing, specifically additive manufacturing technology to NIAR’s portfolio.

On Wednesday, Safe Kids donated lifejackets to Wichita Park and Recreation which is expected to use them in its aquatic programs, offering more than 300 swim classes over the summer.

The lab director for the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory, said his antibody levels exceed 30,000 after being fully vaccinated. With no vaccination and no prior infection, it would below 1,000.

State

The planned project is expected to create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of up to $4 billion, which represents the largest economic development project in Kansas history. The development is also expected to create an estimated 4,000 additional jobs through suppliers and community businesses and 16,500 construction jobs as cited in an independent Wichita State University economic impact study.

The medical center board of directors composed a letter to hospital employees announcing its wish “to address the recent controversy concerning PRMC.”

Federal coronavirus relief funds are expected to connect more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses with high-speed internet in service areas where, the treasury department said, “there is a demonstrated need.”

A social media post claimed a woman was caught on camera stealing a 2-day-old baby born to a 27-year-old first-time mother. The post claimed the woman was “on the loose.”

KHP troopers said Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving west on U-166 in his 1973 Ford Ranchero. He was in the construction zone when his vehicle side-swiped a street sweeper, lost control and hit a road mill (an asphalt milling machine).

The district said its iPads will connect to the WiFi just as if they are in a classroom at school. Filter and access settings are also in place in accordance with the school district’s policy and managed by the district’s technology department.

The crash happened near Mendon, Mo., on June 27, 2022. The Amtrack Southwest Chief crashed into a dump truck on the railroad track while reportedly traveling nearly 90 miles per hour. The truck toppled on its side and skidded to a stop. The driver died. Three people on the train died, and more than 100 others were injured.

Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.

West Nile is most often spread to people through mosquito bites. About one in five people infected develop a fever or other symptoms.

Now KDOT is holding weekly safety meetings to ensure workers recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion. They also emphasize worker safety, make ice and Gatorade available and encourage breaks.

National

The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death, announced Thursday.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Year after year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. take their own lives. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it happened every 11 minutes.

Only one officer from the scene of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history is known to be on leave. Authorities have still not released names of officers who for more than an hour milled in and out of a hallway near the adjoining fourth-grade classrooms where the gunman was firing

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines and then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday.

Video

It’s an issue that’s divided Americans for decades. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, this August, Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights. Your decision on an amendment to the state constitution could determine how Kansas lawmakers move forward with further restrictions to abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.