KWCH top stories for the week of July 10-16
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some of the top local, state and national stories for the week of July 10-16:
Local
Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual harassment allegation
A former Wichita radio personality shared his story after he said he was sexually harassed in the workplace by a well-known fellow DJ on 93.5 FM. Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News learned Greg “The Hitman” Williams has been taken off the air as the station investigates.
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ
Greg “The Hitman” Williams denies the allegation made by a now former fellow Power 93.5 FM DJ, Johnny “Koolout” Starks. In a Facebook post still getting a lot of attention, Starks shared his story accusing Williams of inappropriate behavior and the company he worked for firing him unfairly.
Jury finds Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder
It’s a crime that happened in 2014. McNeal was accused of beating and raping Letitia Davis, and then setting her on fire. Minutes after the jury’s verdict, Davis’ father, Jeffrey Donnelly, said the verdict, which came back in less than six hours, gave the family a little bit of closure. Something they have been waiting on for nearly eight years.
3 charged in deadly shooting southeast of Wichita
Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.
Man arrested on child sex crimes after 5-year pursuit
An arrest warranted was issued for Donquez Jones on Aug. 23, 2016. According to a Sedgwick County spokesperson, the deputy assigned the warrant continuously searched for Jones, but Jones evaded arrest.
Nordstrom rack coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita
Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond.
Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own
Ava and Amy were on ventilators as they recovered from the accident after initially being hospitalized in critical condition. Ava is expected to make a full recovery while Amy will recover, but not fully, according to Ava’s older brother, Hunter.
Zillow: Wichita ranked No. 1 for singles
According to the report, Wichita is the only metro on the top 10 list with a rent price of less than $1,000. It ranked most affordable when considering the median income of a single person.
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date
Country music legend Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. and conclude November 19 in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita school district, public library partner to provide students access to eBooks
Students will get a card and access eBooks and audio books at the public library. They can also get help building a resume and looking for jobs and will have access to online research databases.
Bullseye Bins in Derby among liquidation stores gaining popularity
In Derby, Bullseye Bins is one of several local liquidation stores that sell items that may have been returned or are simply overstocked. They’re gaining popularity among bargain hunters.
Wichita firefighter, family displaced after house fire
Footage from the family’s Ring doorbell shows neighbor Jared Cerullo trying to enter the Kuller’s home to rescue their pets. He wasn’t able to do so as fire engulfed the home.
Ribbon cutting held for new Wichita Baseball Museum
The museum features trivia and historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress (NBC), along with preserved components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
NIAR receives $3M grant for advanced manufacturing
U.S Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita Wednesday morning to announce the grant for advanced manufacturing, specifically additive manufacturing technology to NIAR’s portfolio.
Safe Kids Wichita donates life jackets to enhance safety for children at local pools
On Wednesday, Safe Kids donated lifejackets to Wichita Park and Recreation which is expected to use them in its aquatic programs, offering more than 300 swim classes over the summer.
Local lab tracking antibodies with COVID cases again on rise
The lab director for the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory, said his antibody levels exceed 30,000 after being fully vaccinated. With no vaccination and no prior infection, it would below 1,000.
State
Panasonic to bring billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant for Tesla to Kansas
The planned project is expected to create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of up to $4 billion, which represents the largest economic development project in Kansas history. The development is also expected to create an estimated 4,000 additional jobs through suppliers and community businesses and 16,500 construction jobs as cited in an independent Wichita State University economic impact study.
Pratt Regional Medical Center announces CEO termination
The medical center board of directors composed a letter to hospital employees announcing its wish “to address the recent controversy concerning PRMC.”
Kansas to receive $83.5 million to expand high-speed internet access
Federal coronavirus relief funds are expected to connect more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses with high-speed internet in service areas where, the treasury department said, “there is a demonstrated need.”
Dodge City Police say claim of stolen baby not true
A social media post claimed a woman was caught on camera stealing a 2-day-old baby born to a 27-year-old first-time mother. The post claimed the woman was “on the loose.”
Baxter Springs man killed in construction-zone crash near Arkansas City
KHP troopers said Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving west on U-166 in his 1973 Ford Ranchero. He was in the construction zone when his vehicle side-swiped a street sweeper, lost control and hit a road mill (an asphalt milling machine).
Garden City Public Schools unveils Wi-Fi on buses
The district said its iPads will connect to the WiFi just as if they are in a classroom at school. Filter and access settings are also in place in accordance with the school district’s policy and managed by the district’s technology department.
Family of Kansas woman killed in Amtrak crash files lawsuit
The crash happened near Mendon, Mo., on June 27, 2022. The Amtrack Southwest Chief crashed into a dump truck on the railroad track while reportedly traveling nearly 90 miles per hour. The truck toppled on its side and skidded to a stop. The driver died. Three people on the train died, and more than 100 others were injured.
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas
Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
KDHE warns of West Nile risks in Kansas
West Nile is most often spread to people through mosquito bites. About one in five people infected develop a fever or other symptoms.
KDOT adjusts hours to help employees beat the heat
Now KDOT is holding weekly safety meetings to ensure workers recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion. They also emphasize worker safety, make ice and Gatorade available and encourage breaks.
National
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death, announced Thursday.
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons
The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.
Universal suicide hotline rolls out this week
Year after year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. take their own lives. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it happened every 11 minutes.
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability
Only one officer from the scene of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history is known to be on leave. Authorities have still not released names of officers who for more than an hour milled in and out of a hallway near the adjoining fourth-grade classrooms where the gunman was firing
Jan. 6 probe: Trump set rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting
In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines and then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday.
Video
WATCH: Kansas Constitutional Amendment voter guide
It’s an issue that’s divided Americans for decades. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, this August, Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights. Your decision on an amendment to the state constitution could determine how Kansas lawmakers move forward with further restrictions to abortion rights.
Newstalk: Tanganyika’s Burmese python, Ra
Misspellings found on Sedgwick County primary ballots
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson
Man reunited with K-State fraternity ring nearly 30 years after losing it in Austrian Alps
