Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot who was killed in a plane crash in Northeast Shawnee Co. on Saturday morning has been identified as a 71-year-old resident.

Just before 12 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states that officials were called to the 5500 block of NE Shaffer Rd. near Topeka with reports of a crash.

According to the log, Steven D. Stucky, 71, of Shawnee Co., had prepared his 2007 RV-7 airplane to take off heading south. However, when he went to incline and turn west, the plane stalled which caused it to flip and dive nose-first into the ground.

Officials said they pronounced Stucky dead at the scene.

Shawnee Co. officials, including the Soldier Township Fire Department, AMR, and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene as well.

